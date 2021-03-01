Royal Farms Gifts $25,000 of PPE to Local Restaurants

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms announced a donation of personal protective equipment, totaling $25,000, to the “Famous Fund” created by Baltimore area restaurant, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.



The Famous Fund was created amidst the pandemic to provide economic relief to local bars and restaurants who faced challenges because of the brunt of the globally spread COVID-19 which forced cutbacks and layoffs, especially in this industry. This charity effort has raised over $461,000+ thus far. More information can be found at https://thefamousfund.org/#.

Royal Farms’ commitment of $25,000 in personal protectant equipment will include over 700 boxes of masks, hand sanitizers, and gloves.

“The Baltimore business community has always worked to support each other during difficult times,” says Frank Schilling, director of Marketing for Royal Farms. “We commend Jimmy’s Famous Seafood for spear-heading this latest effort and we are pleased to be able to support our friends and neighbors during this challenging season.”

For more information about please contact Breahna Brown at bbrown@royalfarms.com or Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.

About Royal Farms:

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 240 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area's hunger for real fresh food served real fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year.

Royal Farms was awarded “…best fast food fried chicken…” by Food & Wine magazine. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com