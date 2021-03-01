Tattooed Chef to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- PARAMOUNT, Calif., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



On Thursday, March 11, 2021, management will host a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson 4 th Annual Consumer Growth Conference at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET).

Annual Consumer Growth Conference at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET). On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, management will host a fireside chat at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference at 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET).

Investors and interested parties can access webcasts of the presentations by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tattooedchef.com.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.





CONTACTS INVESTORS Rachel Perkins rachel@ulshir.com MEDIA tattooedchef@praytellagency.com