DSS Recognizes March as National Social Work Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Danielle Jones 803-898-7248 Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

DSS Recognizes March as National Social Work Month

March 1, 2021 - COLUMBIA, SC – Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed March as ‘Social Work Month’ and the Department of Social Services joins the National Association of Social Workers to celebrate this year’s theme of Social Workers are Essential.

During the month of March, DSS will highlight the invaluable contributions social workers make in our society, especially as this nation addresses the Coronavirus pandemic.

DSS State Director Michael Leach said, “Professionals in this field know that being a social worker means to elevate and empower others with a commitment and resiliency even when you feel you may have nothing else to give.”

“Being a social worker also means helping individuals through complex, difficult, and traumatic situations, including the Coronavirus pandemic. It means to have hope and to give hope, while equipping others with the tools they need to solve their problems, to cope, and to succeed,’” added Director Leach. “Thank you to all social workers who sacrifice, give, and persevere to make sure that the individuals and families of South Carolina can be served and strengthened, and who give their all, daily to protect, serve, and improve the lives of others.”

DSS case managers provide social work services and support to the community in a variety of ways: foster care services, child protective services, employment and training services, adoption and adult protective services. DSS also employs staff who provide administrative support to those workers and program areas.

DSS will post videos and stories about the impact of its work in service to South Carolina’s citizens on social media throughout the entire month. Please visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Department of Social Services currently has job openings for case managers as well as other positions to serve the state. For more information visit https://dss.sc.gov/about/careers/.

# # # #