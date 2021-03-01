Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (28 February 2021)

New cases: 150 Total active cases: 11,893 Total currently admitted: 91 (13 new) Total number of tests conducted: 197,924 (917 new) Total confirmed cases: 31,945* Total recovered: 18,874 (450 new) New discharges from treatment units: 9 Total deaths: 1,044 (3 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up.