Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,900 in the last 365 days.

MDC invites people to learn the basics of .22 rifles

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Whether you’re a hunter or a recreational shooter, learning the fundamentals of shooting a .22 rifle and keeping it in good working order is important.

People can learn more about the basics of owning and shooting a .22 on March 13 at a free clinic at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The clinic will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. and will include classroom and hands-on shooting opportunities. The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.

Topics that will be covered in the course by Dalton Range Manager Mike Brooks will include rifle parts, how to load it, fire it, unload it, and the basic principles of firearms safety. People can bring their own unloaded .22 rifles and ammunition to this workshop or use equipment provided by Dalton Range staff. COVID-19 precautions will be in place during this workshop.

COVID-19-precautions

  • Only pre-registered students and MDC staff will be allowed in the Dalton Range classroom.
  • All MDC staff helping with this event will be required to wear a facemask and practice social distancing.
  • All students are encouraged to wear a facemask and must practice social distancing.
  • All students will be asked to use hand sanitizer when arriving and prior to handling firearms.
  • Everyone will be asked self-certification questions related to COVID-19. People who answer “yes” to any of the questions should not attend the workshop.

This is for individuals age 11 and up. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176317

People can find out about other upcoming programs at the Andy Dalton Range by calling 417-742-4361.

You just read:

MDC invites people to learn the basics of .22 rifles

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.