Ultimate Ventures Earns Top Honors in DMC Industry’s ADMEI Awards
Dallas Corporate Events Company Wins Best Logistical Achievement & Attendee’s Choice Awards for Spanish Foreign Exchange Student Evacuation at Onset of COVID-19ADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas-Fort Worth corporate event and destination management company, Ultimate Ventures®, a DMC Network Company (UV), is thrilled to have won the 2021 ADMEI Awards for Best Logistical Achievement and Attendee’s Choice during the Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI) Achievement Awards held virtually on February 24th, 2021. The ADMEI Achievement Awards celebrates outstanding achievement within the destination management industry in the categories of excellence, achievement, and recognition.
The award-winning program, “Operation Adios”, operated nearly a year ago on March 26, 2020. It took place at the beginning of the pandemic when the United States was newly in full lockdown, and the COVID-19 situation in Spain was dire. Worried parents along with the Spanish government were desperate to get 300 foreign exchange students (who were living with families across the United States) home before borders closed and/or airlines stopped flying internationally.
Adding to the drama was the fact that the city of Dallas had just announced “Shelter in Place” orders. With very little information available from the client as they hurriedly tried to book the students’ flights to DFW, no client contract nor funds yet in hand, no time to spare, and no roadmap to follow, it was one of the most challenging programs in UV’s 28-year history. TSA security passes for staff, 300 masks for the students, catered boxed meals, snacks, multiple vehicles, 27 Airport Greet staff, radios - all were procured in record time. Within a 24-hour period, UV was contacted, contracted, and dispatched to DFW Airport to coordinate a Herculean effort of meeting, greeting, shuttling, feeding, and ultimately escorting 300 teenagers safely onto their charter plane returning home to Spain.
Ultimate Ventures’ President, Laurie Sprouse, shared “We are immensely proud of this program for so many reasons. This was no ordinary airport meet & greet. There was virus danger, uncertainty, insanely limited timeframe, and intense pressure. It was also personal. My business partner Val and I are mothers of teenage children and, while we were honored to assist our client and the Spanish government, our mission became to give peace of mind to worried Spanish mothers frantic to get their children home.” Val Lenington, Vice President of Ultimate Ventures, chimed in, “The stress level was off the charts, but together we got the students home thanks to adrenaline, caffeine, connections, and a team effort like none other!”
About Ultimate Ventures, a DMC Network company
As the most awarded corporate event and destination management company in the state of Texas, Ultimate Ventures prides itself on providing exceptional experiences for clients holding meetings, conferences, and events in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Recognized as the Best Meeting/Event Planning Company in Texas by Texas Meetings & Events magazine, our seasoned team is uniquely qualified to assist clients with a full range of services including special events, team-building, group excursions, dine-arounds, and transportation logistics. To learn more about Ultimate Ventures or our sister company, Ultimate Kits, visit our websites www.uvdmc.com and www.ultimatekits.com.
About the Association of Destination Management Executives International (ADMEI)
As the global voice of the destination management industry, ADMEI is the premier resource for education, standards and practices for DMCs. ADMEI has a global presence and a respected reputation for sharing the value of DMCs to both internal and external stakeholders. (A destination management company, or DMC, is a strategic partner that provides creative local experiences in event management, tours/activities, transportation, entertainment, and program logistics.)
Val Lenington
Ultimate Kits
+1 972-732-8433
val@uvdmc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn