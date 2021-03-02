Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clearwin UV-C Escalator Handrail Sanitizer Eliminates 99.99% of Coronavirus

Picture of efficacy test results of Clearwin Korea's Escalator UV-C Escalator Handrail Sanitizer

Covid-19 efficacy test result, South Korea

A picture of Clearwin UV-C Escalator Handrail units installed at Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Clearwin UV-C Escalator Handrail Sanitizer installed at Syracuse Hancock International Airport

Boca Raton, FL company ClearwinUS, Inc. named authorized distributor for the United States

Clearwin escalator handrail sanitizer users set the standard for cleaner handrails during this unprecedented demand in hygiene. This shows passengers that their health and safety is being considered.”
— Mr. Kim Kyeong Yeon
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, U.S.A., March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEWS For Immediate Release

Clearwin UV-C Escalator Handrail Sanitizer proven to eliminate 99.99% of COVID-19;
ClearwinUS, Inc. named United States distributor

Clearwin Korea Company’s innovative escalator handrail sanitizer-- which is being used to combat COVID-19 in hotels, airports, stadiums, office buildings, shopping malls, cruise ships, metro centers and other facilities that use escalators and moving walkways -- has been proven to eliminate 99.99%* of the COVID-19 virus. The tests were conducted by Jeonbuk National University in South Korea*.

The Clearwin device incorporates the germicidal power of short wavelength UV-C light to kill bacteria and viruses by breaking apart their DNA. It sanitizes by using the handrail passing through the unit to drive an internal generator which powers the low voltage UV-C sanitizing lights to disinfect the top and sides of the handrail. It does not require any external power. Installation takes about 20 minutes after the initial learning curve.

The Clearwin sanitizer, which incorporates seven proprietary UV-C lamps, is an innovative South Korea and US-patented device that costs pennies a day to run and is eco-friendly, avoiding the need for harmful cleaning chemicals that damage the handrail from outdated ways of sanitization and providing significant savings over the cost of manually sanitizing and requires very little maintenance.

“The Clearwin escalator handrail sanitizer has set a new standard towards a cleaner and greener environment, particularly important at this time of unprecedented demand for optimum cleanliness. Passengers using escalators can see for themselves that operators are thinking of their safety.” the Company said. BBC interview with inventor Mr. Kim Kyeong Yeon: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-54628433

ClearwinUS, Inc. has been named national distributor for the United States by Seoul-based Clearwin Korea Co,. Ltd. The agreement covers the entire United States.

More than 50,000 units have sold worldwide across the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East since the pandemic began.

Interested sales agents in the USA can contact Clearwin at: sales@clearwinUS.com

For additional information on the Clearwin UV-C Escalator Handrail Sanitizer, please visit our website at www.ClearwinUS.com and ClearwinUAE.com

* Kwangsu, Y (2020) efficacy test for antiseptic device against Covid, Jeonju. Clearwin

Attachments: Covid-19 efficacy test report Jeonbuk National University
Link to BBC interview with inventor Mr. Kim Kyeong Yeon: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-54628433

Ernest Edwards
ClearwinUS, Inc
+1 561-528-2768
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Video showing Clearwin Escalator Handrail Sanitizers in use.

