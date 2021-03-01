Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,899 in the last 365 days.

Three Arrested, Charged in Claiborne County Homicide

CLAIBORNE COUNTY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tazewell Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three people in connection to the murder of a Tazewell man.

On February 22nd, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI Agents began working alongside detectives with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell Police Department in investigating the death of Aaron Jeremiah Massengill (DOB 3/30/92), after his body was discovered along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell. An autopsy revealed that Massengill died as a result of a gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed Patrick Andrew Smith (DOB 8/21/94), Courtney L. Gilpin (DOB 9/11/97), and Jimmy Lee Riffe (DOB 4/26/84) as suspects in the case. Further investigation revealed that the suspects were at a residence in Sullivan County. On Friday, with the assistance of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, all three were taken into custody. The victim’s vehicle was also recovered at the residence.

Today, warrants were obtained for Smith, Gilpin, and Riffe, charging all three with one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Robbery, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Riffe and Gilpin are being held in the Claiborne County Jail. Smith is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail, awaiting transport back to Claiborne County.  

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Three Arrested, Charged in Claiborne County Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.