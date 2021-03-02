Seasonal highway load restrictions coming soon

Due to continued warm weather patterns, seasonal load restrictions may be implemented on North Dakota state highways as early as next week. Depending on weather conditions, these restrictions typically remain in effect until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal traffic.

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 online at NDDOT - North Dakota 511 or through our web app at ND Roads.

Load restriction email updates are also available at North Dakota Department of Transportation (govdelivery.com)