Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,896 in the last 365 days.

Seasonal highway load restrictions coming soon

Due to continued warm weather patterns, seasonal load restrictions may be implemented on North Dakota state highways as early as next week. Depending on weather conditions, these restrictions typically remain in effect until roadbeds have stabilized enough to carry normal traffic.

Statewide seasonal load restriction information is available by calling 511 online at NDDOT - North Dakota 511 or through our web app at ND Roads.

Load restriction email updates are also available at North Dakota Department of Transportation (govdelivery.com)

You just read:

Seasonal highway load restrictions coming soon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.