Virtual public input meeting to receive input and comments on Transportation Connection

A statewide virtual public input meeting will be held live twice on March 9 at 2:00-3:00 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. CST. Register to join either meeting on the project website at www.TransportationConnection.org or at the links below.

2 p.m. Virtual meeting

6:30 p.m. Virtual meeting

A recorded presentation will be available by March 12 with a public comment period to run until April 12, 2021.

The purpose of the virtual public input meeting is to receive input and comments on the DRAFT Long Range Transportation Plan known as Transportation Connection. The plan will help shape the future of transportation In North Dakota over the next 25 years.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT).

For any questions, help, or to request hard copy materials please contact Stewart Milakovic at 701.328.2500 or smilakovic@nd.gov.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, NDDOT Civil Rights Program Administrator at 701-328-2978 or atbeck@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.