Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins Discusses SB 26
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Bill 26, which would create provisions relating to public safety, and an appointee he sponsored to serve on a state board.
To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:
Hoskins-Podcast-022521 (2:13) Q: next four years.
- Senator Hoskins says the Missouri Senate worked on a law enforcement measure. Hoskins-1-022521 (:31) Q: for their consideration.
- Senator Hoskins adds he wants to maintain everyone’s rights. Hoskins-2-022521 (:13) Q: hold them responsible.
- Senator Hoskins also says the type of violence this measure would address has not been seen in the 21st Senatorial District. Hoskins-3-022521 (:15) Q: it get passed.
- Senator Hoskins says he sponsored an appointee to the Missouri Veterans Commission. Hoskins-4-022521 (:23) Q: next four years.