Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins Discusses SB 26

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Bill 26, which would create provisions relating to public safety, and an appointee he sponsored to serve on a state board.

 

To download audio, please right click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Hoskins-Podcast-022521  (2:13)  Q: next four years.

  1. Senator Hoskins says the Missouri Senate worked on a law enforcement measure. Hoskins-1-022521  (:31)  Q: for their consideration.
  2. Senator Hoskins adds he wants to maintain everyone’s rights. Hoskins-2-022521  (:13)  Q: hold them responsible.
  3. Senator Hoskins also says the type of violence this measure would address has not been seen in the 21st Senatorial District. Hoskins-3-022521  (:15)  Q: it get passed.
  4. Senator Hoskins says he sponsored an appointee to the Missouri Veterans Commission. Hoskins-4-022521  (:23)  Q: next four years.

