JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate passed legislation shielding small businesses, health care professionals and first responders from lawsuits resulting from COVID-19 exposure. Senate Bill 51 also provides product liability protections to certain manufacturers who produced PPE and other products in response to the pandemic.
Missouri Senate Approves COVID-19 Liability Protections Bill
March 02, 2021, 00:22 GMT
