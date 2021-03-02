Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Griddy, LLC for violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act through false, misleading, and deceptive advertising and marketing practices. During the February freeze, Texas power companies failed to withstand the winter storm and left millions of Texans without power and heat during lethal, record-low temperatures across the state. Compounding this disaster, Griddy passed skyrocketing energy costs to customers with little to no warning, resulting in consumers paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars each day for electricity.

“Griddy misled Texans and signed them up for services which, in a time of crisis, resulted in individual Texans each losing thousands of dollars. As Texans struggled to survive this winter storm, Griddy made the suffering even worse as it debited outrageous amounts each day. As the first lawsuit filed by my office to confront the outrageous failure of power companies, I will hold Griddy accountable for their escalation of this winter storm disaster,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will not allow Texans to be deceived or exploited by unlawful behavior and deceptive business practices.”

Today’s lawsuit is seeking injunctive relief from Griddy to ensure that the Texans it serves will receive truthful and accurate energy service in the future, and to have the Court order refunds from available sources.

Read a copy of the lawsuit here.