Local Business Owner, Neva Thompson, PhD., Named to NSBA Leadership Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Neva Thompson, Founder and CEO of Dr. Neva Consulting & Associates, LLC was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Dr. Thompson, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Dr. Thompson. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
As a mental health therapist and media psychologist, Dr. Thompson understands the small business’s needs to have an efficient workforce to succeed. She focuses on assisting and consulting small businesses by utilizing a confidential program that assists organizations in maneuvering through their employees' and upper management needs, ranging from personal well-being to crisis and risk management.
Dr. Thompson received her B.S. in Political Science and M.S. in Psychology, with an emphasis in counseling from Tennessee State University located in Nashville, TN. She went on to earn an additional M.A. in Psychology, with an emphasis in media and a Ph.D. in Psychology, with an emphasis in media from Fielding Graduate University located in Santa Barbara, CA.
Dr. Thompson joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs, and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Dr. Thompson as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “Dr. Thompson came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”
Founded in 2017, Dr. Neva Consulting & Associates, LLC assists small businesses and organizations in addressing the needs of their employees, while maintaining the organization’s core mission.
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz
Hugh Taylor
