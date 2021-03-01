Statement from Governor Phil Scott Following FDA Approval of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“With the FDA granting emergency use authorization for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, we are one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us and building back stronger than before.

“Given the limited supply of vaccine to date, Vermont’s age-banded rollout strategy has relied on the data and science with the primary objective of preserving life. We have made important progress and are already seeing fewer cases among those at highest risk. With a new vaccine coming online, we will be able to scale up our efforts, speed up our timeframes and broaden our eligibility faster.

“This is another significant step forward in our work to end this pandemic and I join many in Vermont and across the country welcoming this news.”

