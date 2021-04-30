"If your loved one has mesothelioma or suspected mesothelioma in Alabama-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get your questions about compensation answered.” — Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center

MONTGOMERY , ALABAMA , USA, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the-go to-compensation expert for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Alabama. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. The typical Navy Veteran we are trying to identify served in the navy in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s-and their primary asbestos exposure took place on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard where their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs or an overhaul. Shipyard exposure to asbestos can frequently be extreme. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

"If you are the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with or his doctors suspect he has mesothelioma please do not impulsively play mesothelioma lawyer roulette-where more often than not-you do not end up with what you want or need. If your loved one has mesothelioma or suspected mesothelioma in Alabama-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get your questions about mesothelioma compensation answered. We are certain you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their services are available statewide for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma in Alabama in any community including Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, or Tuscaloosa. https://Alabama.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alabama-we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

The University of Alabama’s Comprehensive Cancer Center in Birmingham. https://www.uab.edu/onealcancercenter/.

According to the US Center for Disease Control the average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. Frequently victims of mesothelioma are initially misdiagnosed with pneumonia. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in New Mexico. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including Alabama. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alabama include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.