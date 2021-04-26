Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran in Mississippi with Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Getting Much Better Compensation Results

"We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran with confirmed or suspected mesothelioma anywhere in Mississippi to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI , USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or suspected mesothelioma anywhere in Mississippi to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what will be involved in getting better compensation results. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars or be in the millions of dollars depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. Most Navy Veterans who develop mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss.

"If your loved one is a Navy Veteran with confirmed or suspected mesothelioma please do not delay starting the financial compensation process-or getting a basic understanding of how it works from someone who knows what they are talking about. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and at a minimum he will be able to answer your questions. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Mississippi the Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

* University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, Mississippi: https://www.umc.edu/cancerinstitute/

The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center’s initiative is a service available to any diagnosed victim of mesothelioma throughout Mississippi in every community such as Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Tupelo. https://Mississippi.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Mississippi.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.