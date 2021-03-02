Pandemic-weary Travelers Attracted to Friendliness, Outdoor Recreation in Park City Mountains

YOTELPAD Park City guests are just steps away from ski slopes with the greatest snow on Earth. Guests enjoy downtime in the YOTELPAD Park City jacuzzi surrounded by beautiful mountains. After skiing, guests enjoy socializing around outdoor firepits surrounded by mountain scenery. and wide-open sky.

YOTELPAD Park City strictly follows all health department guidelines and YOTEL's global #SmartStay protocols, bringing stream of bookings for a getaway.

PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friendliness and outdoor recreation are this season's newfound remedies to the alarmingly high numbers of people globally feeling anxiety and depression from being isolated during the pandemic."In our first months of business during the pandemic, we quickly learned you need two components for success that are not in any handbook: a great location and a friendly staff to accommodate guests. We have that in spades," said Brandon Tyler, general manager at YOTELPAD Park City , the first YOTELPAD from London-based YOTEL."More and more, we see guests' TripAdvisor posts like this: 'The staff was extremely friendly and outgoing' or 'I was extremely impressed with the hotel's location and smart use of space,' and I know we're on the right track for a pandemic break."Another guest posted, "Amazing stay at the YOTELPAD PC this week. Friendly staff, amazing location, convenient amenities, and the room had everything you need in a pretty compact space. Definitely will be back for longer next time.""That makes us all feel like we're contributing to bringing life back into balance in a small way," Tyler said.Along with an enviable location at the base of Park City Mountain in Canyons Village, YOTELPAD has an additional advantage: innovative designs for various-sized PADs, which include Italian furniture that transforms into multiple uses in the same room space. European-inspired floorplans optimize every inch of PADs, which can accommodate up to seven guests and make it the perfect mountain base for adventure seekers."Built with remarkable creativity, these PADs offer incredible options for guests," he said. "For today's travelers, each adaptable design allows guests to enjoy benefits without added expenses."The YOTELPAD experience infuses modern, international design for indoors, outdoors and spaces in between, such as by the pool, around the fireplace and in the games room."Guests can relax in the hot tub, unwind by the pool and soak in Park City's beautiful valley views from the View Terrace."With 144 PADs (YOTEL-speak for condos), YOTELPAD Park City is equipped with self-service check-in stations, guest access to Grab+Go meals and drinks, a 24/7 gym with the latest Life Fitness & Peloton equipment, ski valet service, a fireside lounge and more."Looking more broadly, the ingenuity of everyone in Park City is making our hotels full, mountain skiing rewarding and inside dining more normal than it has been in months," he said. "When you do it right, people respond because everyone wants to enjoy more experiences and stay safe."YOTELPAD Park City strictly follows all health department guidelines as well as the brand's global # SmartStay protocols, which has resulted in an ongoing stream of bookings for a getaway. With a base of 58 inches of powder and more snow forecasted, Park City is an even more attractive Rocky Mountain destination this winter.For mountain resort expertise, YOTEL has partnered with Benchmark , a global hospitality leader, to spearhead day-to-day operations of YOTELPAD Park City.For more information, visit yotel.com/parkcity.

