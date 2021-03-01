Panoro Minerals Announces Completion of OTCQB Listing

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panoro Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PML, Lima: PML, OTCQB: POROF. Frankfurt: PZM) (“Panoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market effective March 2. Panoro's U.S. listing will trade under the symbol "POROF", while the Company's primary Canadian listing will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PML", on the Bolsa de Valores also under the symbol "PML” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “PZM”.



Luquman Shaheen, President & CEO of Panoro Minerals said "We are very pleased to offer our current and prospective shareholders another regulated platform from which they can more conveniently trade our common shares in the U.S. This important step will increase our visibility and accessibility in the American market as we continue to advance the Cotabambas copper-gold-silver project, the Antilla copper project in the strategically important area of southern Peru. These projects, together with the Humamantata Project, partnered with JOGMEC, the Kusiorcco Project, partnered with Hudbay Minerals, and the Cochasayhuas Project, partnered with Mintania, place Panoro in a unique position with multiple copper projects, multiple strategic partnerships and a stable, nondilutive funding. Meanwhile, the price of copper is expected to reach and exceed all-time highs driven by supply shortages of this key commodity. The Company looks forward to a transformative 2021.”

To be eligible for the OTCQB Venture Market, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Panoro

Panoro is a uniquely positioned Peru focused copper exploration and development company. The Company is advancing its flagship project, Cotabambas Copper-Gold-Silver Project and its Antilla Copper-Molybdenum Projects located in the strategically important area of southern Peru.

Panoro has completed strategic partnerships at four of its projects:

Wheaton Precious Metals - Precious Metals Purchase Agreement, Cotabambas Project; JOGMEC - Joint Venture, Humamantata Project; Hudbay Minerals – NSR Royalty and Cash sale, Kusiorcco Project; and Mintania – NSR Royalty and Cash sale, Cochasayhuas Project.

These partnerships would provide US$ 13 million of funding, if all funding is received, to Panoro from 2021 to 2024, not including the potential NSR royalties from the Kusiorcco and Cochasayhuas Projects.

At the Cotabambas Project, the Company is focused on delineating the growth potential while optimizing the project economics. Exploration and step-out drilling from 2017, 2018 and 2019 has identified the potential for both oxide and sulphide resource growth.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project Resources

Project Resource

Classification Million

Tonnes Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (%) CuEq

% Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag







Indicated 117.1 0.42 0.23 2.74 0.001 0.59 Inferred 605.3 0.31 0.17 2.33 0.002 0.44 @ 0.20% CuEq cutoff, effective October 2013, Tetratech Antilla Cu/Mo







Indicated 291.8 0.34 - - 0.01 0.38 Inferred 90.5 0.26 - - 0.007 0.29 @ 0.175% CuEq cutoff, effective May 2016, Tetratech

Preliminary Economic Assessments (PEA) have been completed for both the Cotabambas and Antilla Projects, the key results are summarized below.

Summary of Cotabambas and Antilla Project PEA Results

Key Project Parameters Cotabambas Cu/Au/Ag Project1 Antilla Cu

Project2 Process Feed, life of mine million tonnes 483.1 118.7 Process Feed, daily Tonnes 80,000 20,000 Strip Ratio, life of mine 1.25 : 1 1.38 : 1 Before

Tax1







NPV 7.5% million USD 1,053 520 IRR % 20.4 34.7 Payback years 3.2 2.6 After

Tax1







NPV 7.5% million USD 684 305 IRR % 16.7 25.9 Payback years 3.6 3.0 Annual Average Payable

Metals











Cu thousand tonnes 70.5 21.0 Au thousand ounces 95.1 - Ag thousand ounces 1,018.4 - Mo thousand tonnes - - Initial Capital Cost million USD 1,530 250 Project economics estimated at commodity prices of; Cu = US$3.00/lb, Au = US$1,250/oz, Ag = US$18.50/oz, Mo = US$12/lb Project economics estimated at long term commodity price of Cu = US$3.05/lb and Short term commodity price of Cu = US$3.20, US$3.15 and US$3.10 for Years 1, 2 and 3 of operations, respectively.

The PEAs are considered preliminary in nature and include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied that would enable classification as Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that the conclusions within the updated PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Luis Vela, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

On behalf of the Board of Panoro Minerals Ltd.

Luquman Shaheen. M.B.A., P.Eng, P.E.

President & CEO

