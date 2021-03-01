How Aaron M. Went From Middle School To A Million Dollar Company

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Washington, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Fortune is covering the life of Aaron. M and how he built his million dollar empire. At the age of thirteen years old, Aaron discovered that people were able to create a source of income from using the internet. He realized that he could take the time to educate himself in understanding how social media works and how he would be able to benefit from the internet. A driving factor of his was to get out of the working from 9-5 and being financially stable on his own terms.

Now as a 16 year old he has already generated a million dollars with his multiple eCommerce businesses, all by using the method of dropshipping. With this he is able to source his products and build his brands online.



DropshipVenture is the name of his consulting company and he says that three years ago when he began his Dropshipping Adventure, create the source of the name for his company. As a kid going through middle school Aaron started his business industry by selling candy to his schoolmates. He was able to bring in $1000 just from this small industry.



As his company continues to grow and expand, he hopes to eventually be generating one million dollars a month. Aaron says that although he is open to new clients, he will drop some if they are not prepared to put in the right amount of work.



You can find Aaron on all social media platforms and learn how to become part of this industry and learn many useful tips.

