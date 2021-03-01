PEI’s flavour ban will lead adults back to smoking

/EIN News/ -- Beamsville, ON, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) is deeply saddened by today’s implementation of PEI’s ban on flavoured vape products. The CVA repeatedly cautioned the Government of PEI that a flavour ban would increase smoking rates and harm public health. Despite sharing the science which concludes flavours are a key component of adoption and cessation success, PEI has followed the lead of Nova Scotia and implemented this harmful policy.

PEI’s flavour ban will greatly benefit big tobacco by wiping out the age-restricted specialty vape shops sending ex-smokers back to combustible tobacco or high nicotine products. With specialty vape shops closed, all vaping related sales will be driven through the convenience and gas station channel where tobacco companies have financial influence over retailers and are ill equipped to provide any harm reduction expertise. This policy is a win-win for Big Tobacco, because vapers either revert to smoking or adopt the only remaining high nicotine vape products which are owned by Big Tobacco.

“More than 90% of adult vapers use flavoured vape products to aid in their efforts to quit smoking. Yale researchers found that smokers who initiated vaping with a flavoured product were 2.5 times more likely to stop smoking completely. PEI may have followed Nova Scotia’s lead, but they failed to analysis the impacts of the ban in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia has seen a drastic increase in cigarette sales and the emergence of black market channels. PEI has effectively put 90% of ex-smokers at risk of returning to tobacco, removed access to low nicotine vape products and strengthened dangerous illicit channels,” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

The CVA implores the Government of PEI to work with industry to identify youth prevention measures that balance youth protection with adult harm reduction.

