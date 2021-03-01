Canoe Financial launches private equity product partnership with Fiera Comox

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial (“Canoe”) announced today it has partnered with Fiera Comox Partners (“Fiera Comox”), an affiliate of Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX – FSZ), to launch Canoe Global Private Equity Fund. Canoe Global Private Equity Fund is a comprehensive private equity solution that offers Canadian investors access to an institutional asset class in an innovative open-end structure.



Fiera Comox currently manages over $1 billion in AUM in alternative assets for institutional and private clients. The leadership team is well-entrenched in the private equity market with a successful track record of managing multi-billion dollar private equity portfolios for large private equity firms, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

“Canoe’s partnership with Fiera Comox further strengthens our global equity line up and provides access to a highly sought after asset class for accredited investors. We continue to grow and offer products to meet the evolving needs of Canadians,” said Darcy Hulston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canoe Financial.

“We have collectively leveraged Canoe’s expertise and feedback received from the advisor community to create Canoe Global Private Equity Fund, and are delighted to bring this unique solution to the retail market,” said Patrick Lynch, Partner and Head of Private Equity, Fiera Comox Partners.

Canoe Global Private Equity Fund is available to accredited investors who meet the required investment minimum.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $9.0 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

About Fiera Comox

Fiera Comox Partners is a global investment manager that manages private investment strategies in Private Equity, Agriculture and Private Credit. As of March 1, 2021, Fiera Comox manages over $1 billion in AUM.

Established in 2016, Fiera Comox is jointly owned by Fiera Capital Corporation and the employees of Fiera Comox. The firm aims to deliver attractive long-term returns to its investors while preserving capital and investing responsibly. www.fieracomox.com.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent global asset management firm with approximately C$180.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The Company provides institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Fiera Capital’s depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company’s U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Further Information

Investor Relations

1–877–434–2796

www.canoefinancial.com

info@canoefinancial.com

Disclaimer

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America.

Canoe Global Private Equity Fund is offered pursuant to an offering memorandum and is only available to investors who meet certain eligibility or minimum purchase amount requirements under applicable securities legislation. Only the contents of the Offering Memorandum can be relied upon. Canoe Global Private Equity Fund is only available for sale to investors who meet the definition of “accredited investor” or non-individuals who will be investing a minimum of $150,000 as set forth in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus and Registration Exemptions.