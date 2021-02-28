Suspect Sought in a Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 3200 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Friday, February 27, 2021, in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 7:00 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect demanded US currency from the cash register. The employee complied then the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.