Vehicles Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 1200 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek assistance in locating vehicles in connection to Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Sunday, February 28, 2021, in the 1200 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:15 am, the suspects, who were traveling in the black vehicle pictured below, approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects exited the vehicle, assaulted the victim, and took the victim’s property. One of the suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s white vehicle pictured below.

The vehicles can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle on the left is described as a white 2014 Ford Explorer with Maryland license plate 7DL5966 and a red “Supreme” sticker on the back rear bumper. This vehicle belonged to the victim.

The vehicle on the right is described as a Black Volkswagen with handicap Maryland license plate 46571HT. This vehicle was being operated by the suspects and was previously reported stolen out of Prince George’s County, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia