Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 1600 Block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announced an arrest has been made in an Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 9:33 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Investigation at the scene determined the victim was unconscious, inside of a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect forced the victim out of their vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers and the victim’s vehicle was recovered.

 

On Saturday, February 27, 2021, 32 year-old Rosinski Smith, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

