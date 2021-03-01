Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3500 Block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announced an arrest has been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, January 22, 2021, in the 3500 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive, Northeast.

At approximately 3:50 pm, the suspects collided their vehicle with the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspects and victim exited their vehicles and one of the suspects then brandished a handgun. The suspects assaulted the victim, then one of the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Saturday, February 27, 2021, 22 year-old Demarcus Franks, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.