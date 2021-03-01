Emoji Stamps and Planscapes Bring the Calendar to Life on Moments iOS App
LA-based startup Moments teams up with local artist to design new calendar customization featuresLOS ANGELES, CA, LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art and technology come together on the latest features from Moments, a new iOS calendar app. Moments recently released two unique features that give users more ways to express themselves and connect with their close friends.
Emoji Stamps bring the calendar to life by allowing users to tag days on their calendars with animated emojis. Users can utilize the feature to mark upcoming events, remember important days, or simply track their mood.
Planscapes give users a fun way to share their future plans. Users can apply the animated backdrops when sharing casual plans on the app. Planscapes feature vibrant illustrations from Los Angeles-based artist Danski Tang.
“Throughout our research, we were surprised to find that so many students still enjoy decorating paper-based planners with stickers and pictures to express their lives, goals, and moods each month. These new customization features were inspired by those students,” said Yudai Nishiyama, Co-Founder of Moments. “We’re especially excited to work with Danski Tang to launch our Planscapes feature. We’re huge fans of her previous work and excited to have the opportunity to showcase local talent.”
Launched in 2020, Moments is a calendar app that brings together your past memories, present experiences, and future plans all on one platform. As soon as you download the app, the Moments calendar organizes all your live photos and videos into one-second video clips. Users can easily browse their videos, share clips with friends, and even “favorite” clips to create a calendar of their best memories.
The company aims to create one platform for all the internet users by allowing them to communicate with their close friends and family by sharing their plans and memories.
“Everyone is looking for a way to connect online, but there’s a divide among users. They use the camera roll to look back on their memories, they use Instagram, Facebook, or Snapchat to see what their friends are up to, and they use Google Calendar to plan their future. We’re creating a platform that brings all of those interactions together in one place.” says Nishiyama.
Moments is available now on the iOS App Store and plans to launch an Android version in 2021.
Moments Co-founders Toru Takasuka and Yudai Nishiyama both hail from Japan. Toru is an accomplished technology innovator and entrepreneur. He founded Cybozu - one of the most successful software companies in Japan’s history - and took it public in 3 years.
Yudai has six years of experience in business development of growing a startup, CrowdWorks from its seed-stage to post-IPO as the number seven employee. He obtained his MBA at UCLA Anderson School of Management last June. In February 2020, Toru and Yudai co-founded Moments Technologies Inc.
