Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee to meet March 2
Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
6:30 PM
Southeast Regional IDFG Office
1345 Barton Road
Pocatello, ID
Call-in Number: 208-236-1281
*Please note that face masks are required for those in attendance. We are also limiting the total number of in-person attendees to 10 in order to ensure appropriate social distancing protocols. A conference call option is available.
Agenda:
● Committee Chair, David Priestley, to welcome everyone and conduct meeting.
● Review of last meeting's minutes.
● Regional Round-up (reports, observations, issues, concerns, comments, etc.) from each Committee Member and participating staff.
● Other items? Concerns? Questions?
● Discussion of possible action items.
● Schedule next meeting?
● Adjourn.