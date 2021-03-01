Wildlife Express: Blink and you’ll miss the western skink

Can you tell the difference between a western skink and other Idaho lizards? Burrowed under rocks in Idaho’s grasslands and woodlands, these secretive reptiles have some unique characteristics that set them apart from other lizards.

Know how to spot these speedy reptiles in our latest edition of Wildlife Express.

Wildlife Express is an Idaho Fish and Game monthly publication about wildlife species and subjects. To read past editions, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/education/wildlife-express.