PennDOT announces Online Plans Display for Route 72 (Ebenezer Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Swatara and Union Townships, Lebanon County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for the Route 72 (Ebenezer Road) bridge replacement project in Swatara and Union Townships, Lebanon County. The bridge spans Swatara Creek approximately 1.5 miles south of the intersection of Route 72 and Route 22.

The project consists of replacing the over 90-year old two-span concrete arch structure, approach pavement replacement, placement of rock scour protection and guiderail updates. The existing bridge width will be increased to accommodate two 12-foot lanes and two 8-foot shoulders. The bridge will be closed for approximately 12 months to all traffic during the construction. The proposed detour route will use Route 422 (Benjamin Franklin Highway) to Route 934 (Bellegrove Road) to Route 22 (Allentown Boulevard) then back to Route 72.

The project is currently in design and construction work is expected to take place in the fall of 2023 to the fall of 2024 construction seasons.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, in plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from March 1, 2021, to April 1, 2021.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8 clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Lebanon County box then the tile marked Ebenezer Road Over Swatara Creek.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Adam Wright, PennDOT Project Manager, at adamwright@pa.gov or 717-772-4028 . Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg or at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018