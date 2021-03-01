COVID Relief Bill Unlocks Unlimited Broadband For Millions of Americans Suffering Economic Hardship

TruConnect will offer unlimited data to millions of low-income Americans via the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, despite no FCC requirement to do so

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- TruConnect ( www.truconnect.com ), the fastest-growing wireless Lifeline provider in the U.S. delivering affordable mobile products and services to low-income Americans, today announced it will offer unlimited data to millions of Lifeline subscribers across all 50 states and US territories through the COVID-19 Economic Relief bill passed in December 2020 (known as the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021).This expansion comes at a critical time, as the country continues to endure the devastating impact of COVID-19, from widespread unemployment to over half a million deaths and counting.“Broadband connectivity has become a literal lifeline throughout this pandemic, and millions of vulnerable Americans are depending on it to find job opportunities, access telemedicine, and keep their kids connected to classrooms,” commented Matthew Johnson, Co-CEO and Co-Owner of TruConnect.The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will provide $50/month reimbursement to Lifeline providers delivering broadband services ($75/month in tribal lands), and up to $100 per tablet or computer. While there is no minimum data requirement, TruConnect will offer unlimited data to subscribers, at no extra cost to them. The company is also calling on the FCC to include 4G/LTE smartphones with built-in hotspots, which are not included in the program, but would increase consumer choice.“We must also work to improve the meager benchmarks set by the outgoing FCC leadership for key indicators like speed and usage minimums, which are currently nothing short of dismal,” added Nathan Johnson, Co-CEO and Chairman of TruConnect. “Americans cannot succeed without being equipped with fast, reliable, and adequate broadband.”Among those who benefit from the Lifeline expansion are our esteemed men and women in uniform. “Back in 2008, the financial crisis hurt a lot of people and took a lot of people down. I was one of those individuals. I eventually hit bottom in 2013, and actually found myself homeless. The Lifeline program was one of those things that helped me get back on my feet,” said U.S. Navy Veteran Ric Hembree-Carter, furthering, “It’s the government’s way of giving you a hand up.”Those who qualify for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program include: those eligible for Lifeline (based on income below federal poverty guidelines, dependency on Medicaid and other assistance programs, or residents of tribal lands), those eligible for the Free or Reduced Lunch/School Breakfast Program or the Federal Pell Grant, and those affected by COVID-related loss of income.For more information about TruConnect and to see if you qualify for Lifeline, please visit www.truconnect.com About TruConnectTruConnect is the fastest-growing wireless Lifeline provider in the US, delivering affordable mobile products and services to all Americans. The company is committed to expanding availability of wireless services and helping more Americans gain access to critical resources for healthcare, employment, and education while staying connected to family and friends. With no-contract plans for wireless voice, text, and data, as well as easy-to-use and affordable mobile devices like handsets and hotspots, TruConnect is bridging the digital divide for many Americans who have otherwise been unable to afford such services, or have been previously overlooked by traditional carriers.For more information, please visit www.TruConnect.com