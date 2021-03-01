Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Webinar / A Model of Industry Collaboration: An Inside Look at the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER)

SOURCE: Antea Group

DESCRIPTION:

March 1, 2021 /3BL Media/ - The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) is celebrating its 15th anniversary of sector peers working collaboratively to advance environmental sustainability within the beverage sector and beyond.

Antea Group is pleased to host BIER's next webinar, A Model of Industry Collaboration: An Inside Look at the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable. Join us for an inside look into what has made BIER a successful and sustained model for industry collaboration. BIER will review their 2021 signature initiatives related to water and climate, decarbonization, and benchmarking. Explore opportunities to collaborate as stakeholders on BIER’s continued journey.

Also featured will be BIER’s recently launched and first-of-its-kind watershed collaboration (“Charco Bendito”). Hear the story of how six global beverage companies united within a local competitive market in the Municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Jalisco Mexico, and turned what started as the “Blessed Puddle” dream into a multi-industry and multi-year reality.

This webinar will be broadcasted live on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT.

KEYWORDS: bier, beverage, food and beverage, consulting, webinar, environment, Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


