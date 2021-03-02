Safe Harbor CPAs Announces New Post on the Value of a Tax Advisor in Chaotic Times
Safe Harbor CPAs is a best-in-class accounting firm in San Francisco, California. The firm announcing a new post on the value of a professional tax advisor.
2020 is a year for the record books, and we are actively working on tax return preparation for our clients as we speak.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor LLP, a San Francisco CPA firm focused on high net-worth individuals and Bay Area businesses at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/, is proud to announce a timely post on the value of a tax advisor during these difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic has obviously caused great trauma throughout the country at many levels, not the least of which is business, taxation, and financial planning. The post touches on changes in tax laws for 2020 / 2021 and explains that the best course of action is to engage with a professional tax advisor.
— Chun Wong
"2020 is a year for the record books, and we are actively working on tax return preparation for our clients as we speak," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "There's the old adage that change is the only constant, and 2020 certainly showed that fact. We have a keen eye onto tax changes and programs, so that we can minimize the tax bite for San Francisco residents and businesses struggling to make the best of these trying times."
To view the latest post, visitors can go to https://www.safeharborcpa.com/taxes-get-ever-more-complicated-and-this-year-we-have-covid-as-well/. Persons who want to explore the benefits of a long-term relationship with a San Francisco tax advisor can visit https://www.safeharborcpa.com/tax-advisor/. That page explains that as leading tax advisors in San Francisco, the firm advises individuals, businesses, and nonprofits on the best tax strategies, maximizing the size of refunds and minimizing the personal and/or business taxes paid to the Federal Government and/or the State of California. A tax advisor can save time, money and headaches by doing the heavy lifting for a business or high net worth income. Of particular interest are high net worth individuals, those with business interests, and/or those with international tax issues. Indeed, as the tumult of the Pandemic has hit, the CPA firm has known as the best tax advisory service in San Francisco for those with business interests, including those with international tax exposure as well as those involved in the thriving San Francisco startup and technology scene.
ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO
Safe Harbor LLP (http://www.safeharborcpa.com) is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.
