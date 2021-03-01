National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health, BIPOC LGBTQ2 & ALLIES Mental Health March 3, 2021 www.ymhconference.ca

National Collaboration Youth Mental Health, BIPOC LGBTQ2 & ALLIES Mental Health Conference: Understanding, Acceptance, Unity www.ymhconference.ca March 3, 2021

TORONTO, CANADA, CANADA, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health, YMHConferences BIPOC LGBTQ2 & Allies Mental Health Conference based on Understanding, Acceptance, Unity and Love launches on www.ymhconference.ca on March 3, 2021 for 5 years through generous funding. TORONTO

National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health, (YMHConference) is a multi-faith, diverse registered charity whose idea of universal love, inclusion, non-judgement and acceptance as the KEY to positive mental health was born and founded by Judge Stanley G. Grizzle when he sat down with a group of educators and parents and discussed how the trauma of racism, discrimination and the refusal of main stream organizations to 1) hire and promote BIPOC humans, 2) neutralize schools, justice systems, governments and businesses and 3) the refusal to financially support and donate to BIPOC organizations and the 4) racist sexist and biased manner in which some reporters portrayed BIPOC humans.

All of these daily painful, dehumanizing and consistent refusals, challenges and barriers leads to a life of mental health challenges, socio-economic poverty, health inequity and unemployment for many. The unsung hero Judge Stanley G. Grizzle fought courageously and skillfully for social change and justice at great personal expense. Kamala Tiwari incorporated the grassroots organization founded by Judge Stanley G. Grizzle the National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health in 2019 and Progress Consultants (www.progressconsultants.ca) was recruited to create and launch the innovative, inclusive, diverse BIPOC mental health programs nationally. Its diverse programs which include every race, culture, gender and orientation motivated and challenged schoolboards and educational institutions across Canada and beyond to include and address the unique mental health challenges of BIPOC students and all races and orientations into their mental health platforms and to showcase diverse speakers, performers to speak truth to power about the unique mental health challenges caused by discrimination within their schoolboard’s mental health strategies and plans.

The National Collaborations idea of Student Surveys was proposed to OCDSB who then adopted NCYMH’s suggestion and conducted a widespread OCDSB student survey which led to the OCDSB launching, publicizing and implementing NCYMH’s suggestion in 2019. The opposition from school board mental health leads was fierce at the time with some school board mental health leads refusing to approve student attendance at the conferences, but NCYMH’s strong and loyal parent, student and community support led to over twenty sold out diverse Positive Youth Mental Health Conferences in 2019 and 2020.

Stanley Grizzle Jr, son of the late Judge Stanley G. Grizzle says, “the National Collaboration for Youth Mental Health consistently demonstrated the same honesty, grit, and unstoppable determination that my father Judge Stanley G. Grizzle was known for. The students enrolled in the National Collaborations Youth Mental Health programs and conferences rose to over two million within eight months in 2019.

SPEAKERS & SAFE SPACE TRIBUTE TO LEXI DAKEN on March 3, 2021 Conference: Hosted by Michael Fraser, diverse speakers are Notorious Cree ( James Jones) (24) , Naila Maloo, Ottawa (14), Alex Emmanuel (15) Artist & Designer, , Melody Berhane (15 year old chess champion), Ahmed Khalid (19), Annie Smith St George (Algonquin Elder), Gavin Smellie ( Olympic Athlete), Lyse Pascale (former refugee) Bailey Jordan Neil(21) from Newfoundland, Maribeth Tabanera (Treaty one, Winnipeg), Guyleigh Johnson ( Nova Scotia author), Vinia Puri ( Social Worker), Angelique Francis (BIPOC Musician), Stanley Grizzle Jr., Wendy Russell ( speaker, host, actress), Marie Remy, Founder of Famhas, Elliot Page, esteemed actress from Halifax, Asante Haughton (Mental health advocate and speaker), Mitesh Gondalika, Mark Dunn (Awareness and Success Coach), Ally Samala ( Empathy and mental Health speaker, William Leathers, trumpet player and Juliard student. REGISTER www.ymhconference.ca.

NCYMH offers 1) student advocacy and counselling 2) family counselling 3) art therapy 4) pet therapy 5) music therapy 6) pet therapy 7) walking therapy 7) Healing truth to power therapy which showcases BIPOC speakers from across Canada

BIPOC LGBTQ2 & ALLIES Conference on MARCH 3, 2021 please visit www.ymhconference.ca.

Three conference times:March 3, 2021 at 10 a.m./ 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

CONTACT: For speaker interviews or more information call Galia Bronfman at 613 501 0171 or email for Safe Space Project: safe@ymhconference.ca and for BIPOC LGBTQ2 & ALLIES Convention Progress@ymhconference.ca.