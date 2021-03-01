U.S. Portable Ventilators Market is Expected to Reach $160.98 Million by 2027: Says AMR

Surge in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, and increase in government expenditures on healthcare drive the growth of the U.S. portable ventilator market. Based on mode, the pressure mode ventilation segment held the major share in 2019. Based on age group, the adult segment appeared as the highest revenue holder in the same year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. Portable Ventilators Market was estimated at $106.20 million in 2019 and is expected to hit $160.98 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.34% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Surge in geriatric population, rise in prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, and increase in government expenditures on healthcare drive the growth of the U.S. portable ventilator market. On the other hand, high cost of portable ventilators and surge in incidences of ventilator-associated pneumonia restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological innovations, portability, and design are expected to create multiple opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of covid-19 has led to rise in demand for portable ventilators across the United States, as individuals respiratory issues are more prone to the virus.

The manufacturers have also augmented their production level so as to step up the battle of covid-19.

The U.S. portable ventilators market is analyzed across mode, interface, age group, and end user. Based on mode, the pressure mode ventilation segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. The same segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period.

Based on viral vector type, the invasive ventilator segment contributed to around four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The same segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.03% throughout the forecast period.

Based on age group, the adult segment garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly half of the total market. Simultaneously, the geriatric segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.13% by 2027.

The key market players analyzed in the U.S. portable ventilators market report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Drgerwerk AG and CO., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Getinge AB, Resmed Inc., Percussionaire Corp., Smiths Group Plc., Hamilton Medical, Medtronic Plc. and Zoll Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.

