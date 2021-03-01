Global Pet Supplement Market to reach $822.6 million by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in trend of pet humanization, increase in the standard of living and purchasing power, and the growth of the retail sector and pet shops drive the growth of the global pet supplement market. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. The production activities have been stopped and the supply chain has been disrupted.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pet supplement market generated $596.8 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $822.6 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, competitive landscape, value chain, and regional scenario.

Rise in trend of pet humanization, increase in the standard of living and purchasing power, and growth of the retail sector and pet shops drive the growth of the global pet supplement market. However, lack of awareness regarding pet food and supplements along with strict regulations on pet food hinders the market growth. On the other hand, product innovations, rise in demand for organic ingredients and rise in usage of cannabis in pet supplements create new opportunities in the coming years.

Get Detailed Covid 19 Impact on pet supplement Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6887?reqfor=covid



Covid-19 Scenario:

The food & beverages industry has been impacted significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The production activities have been stopped and the supply chain has been disrupted. There has been a ban on import and export activities, which created hindrances to fulfill the demand for pet supplements.

The demand is expected to grow steadily and the supply-demand gap would be fulfilled during the post-lockdown as manufacturing activities resume and online and offline distribution begins.



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global pet supplement market based on pet, application, source, distribution channel, and region.

Download Sample Copy Of this Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6887



Based on application, the multivitamins segment held nearly one-third of the total share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the calming segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on source, the conventional segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the global pet supplement market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status by 2027. However, the organic segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Send Me Enquire hEre@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6887



Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Leading players of the global pet supplement market analyzed in the research include Ark Natural Company, Kemin Industries, Bayer AG. Food Science Corporation, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc., Nestle S.A, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Now Health Group, Inc., and Virbac andZoetis, Inc.





Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/