Media Advisory For Nutrition Month: Feeding The Need Presented By The Daniels Corporation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March is Nutrition Month and as Canadians are encouraged to eat a healthy mix of the right foods, 1 in 7 Canadians struggle to get any food at all for themselves and their families.



COVID-19 has pushed more Canadians into hunger: more than 5 million Canadians are now food insecure. At the same time, there are 11.2 million metric tonnes of healthy, unsold, surplus food going to landfill every year – that’s enough to feed every Canadian for five months.

Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization, aims to bridge that gap, address the urgent need and raise funds to provide food for one million meals as part of its Feeding the Need campaign.

Feeding the Need is presented by The Daniels Corporation, which has pledged to match donations to a max of $250,000 to kick off the fundraiser which runs from March 1 to 31. Funds raised will help Second Harvest provide food for one million meals for people across Canada.

WHO: Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization, and one of the Top 25 Women of Influence™ of 2021. She is available for interviews about the Feeding the Need campaign, how Second Harvest rescues food across Canada, and the impact of the pandemic on food insecurity.

WHAT: Feeding the Need, presented by The Daniels Corporation, a fundraiser to provide food for one million meals for people in need, runs March 1 to 31.

ABOUT SECOND HARVEST:

Second Harvest is Canada’s largest food rescue organization and an expert in perishable food recovery. Every year food rescue expands to include more farms, manufacturers, distributors and retail. They work with thousands of businesses across the food supply chain, reducing the amount of edible food going to waste, which in turn stops millions of pounds of greenhouse gases from damaging our environment. The food Second Harvest recovers is redirected to social service organizations and schools, ensuring people have access to the good food they need to be healthy and strong. Second Harvest is a global thought leader and continually innovates processes and shares methods to create a better future for everyone. https://secondharvest.ca/

For more information or to schedule an interview:

Ashley Herod, Director of Marketing & Communications

ashleyh@secondharvest.ca

416-625-6773