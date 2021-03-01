Construction Sealants Market Size Worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027 | Rise in Commercial and Industrial Construction Spending is One of the Significant Factors Influencing Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key participants in Construction Sealants market include Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing emphasis on sustainable buildings. Sustainable construct products help in reducing the carbon footprint of a building. Construction sealants offer benefits such as decreasing energy consumption, improving building structure’s durability, and increasing structural strength. Sealants deliver the advantage of better-preventing infiltration of rain, wind, and airborne pollutants getting into the building, thereby pressing other sustainable construction materials. Moreover, the product displays an extensive range of temperature tolerance allowing dynamic building joints to compensate for stresses and movement while maintaining adhesion.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2020, Henkel made an announcement about entering into an agreement about the acquisition of Momentive Performance Materials. The Consumer Sealants business segment of Momentive Performance Materials produces sealants and caulks applied construction and home enhancement products.

Butyl-based sealants possess the benefit of adhering to most of the available substrates. The product is highly weather-resistant and offers better durability at a cost-effective price.

Pipe and cable penetrations are frequently ignored in construction projects, even though they pose a significant issue to buildings. Field-based decisions for laying cables result in uneven cable cuttings or extra drillings in floors and walls that may lead to multiple hazards if left unsealed, thus driving construction sealants market demand.

North America is likely to witness demand on account of a rise in renovation activities in residential buildings. Latin America is likely to grow significantly in the forecast period due to government initiatives to promote green building standards such as LEED in the region.

Key participants include Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sealants market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Silicone Polysulfide Polyurethane Emulsion Plastisol Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bonding Protection Insulation Cable Management Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Water-Based Solvent-Based Reactive Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glazing Flooring & Joining Sanitary & Kitchen Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Commercial Industrial



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



