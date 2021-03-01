Industry Veteran David Goodwin Joins Greystone’s Portfolio Lending Group

Goodwin Rejoins Greystone After Two Decades to Help Scale the Firm’s Large-Loan Capacity as Bridge Lending Demand Increases

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that David Goodwin has joined as a Managing Director in the firm’s Portfolio Lending Group. In this role, Goodwin will focus on underwriting large-balance bridge loans, a 2021 focus for Greystone’s Portfolio Lending platform.



Mr. Goodwin joins Greystone from Wells Fargo, and prior to that, served as a Managing Director at Société Générale as a founding member of its CMBS program. Mr. Goodwin previously spent 17 years at Greenwich Capital / Royal Bank of Scotland and served as Chief Credit Officer for CMBS. Earlier in his career, Mr. Goodwin was a Managing Director for Greystone in structured credit and played an integral role in early Agency license and origination activities. Returning to Greystone in 2021, Mr. Goodwin is based in the firm’s New York office and reports to Steve Germano, Senior Managing Director in Atlanta, who heads multifamily loan underwriting for Greystone’s Portfolio Lending Group.

Greystone ranks as the #1 FHA commercial mortgage provider for 2020 and is a Top 10 multifamily lender for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans, and with record loan origination volume of $16.6 billion in 2020, has experienced an increase in demand for its short-term bridge lending and mezzanine finance solutions.

“Rejoining Greystone after so many years is gratifying, as the firm has accomplished so much in my time away, and is now poised to truly elevate the multifamily finance landscape with such a strong suite of solutions,” said Mr. Goodwin. “It’s truly an exciting time for the multifamily sector, and Greystone’s Portfolio Lending platform will serve a critical role for owners and investors that are driving part of the economic recovery after the impact from the pandemic.”

“I am thrilled to welcome David back to Greystone, particularly to Portfolio Lending, which will undoubtedly benefit from his expertise gained through the last several real estate cycles in high-caliber roles,” added Mark Jarrell, head of Greystone’s Portfolio Lending Group. “I am excited for the anticipated growth of our bridge lending platform, and the scale that David will enable for us to meet this demand.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com