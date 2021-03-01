Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,527 in the last 365 days.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE), a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons, today announced the Company will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 3 and 4, 2021. John McGrath, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Ragen, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Thursday, March 4, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible to participants on the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at www.pactivevergreen.com. A replay of the live event will be available through June 2, 2021.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America and certain international markets. It supplies its products to a broad and diversified mix of companies, including full service restaurants and quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors.

Contact

Investors
ICR
Ashley DeSimone
Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com
646.677.1827


You just read:

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.