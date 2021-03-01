Pactiv Evergreen Inc. to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE), a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons, today announced the Company will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 3 and 4, 2021. John McGrath, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Ragen, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Thursday, March 4, at 3:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible to participants on the Events section of the Company’s investor relations website at www.pactivevergreen.com. A replay of the live event will be available through June 2, 2021.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc.



Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America and certain international markets. It supplies its products to a broad and diversified mix of companies, including full service restaurants and quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors.

