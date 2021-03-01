Conjunctivitis Market Size to Worth Around US$ 6.85 Bn by 2030

The global conjunctivitis market size is projected to be worth around US$ 6.85 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.65% from 2021 to 2030, according to new report study by Precedence Research

Conjunctivitis is a contamination of the conjunctiva, a slim membrane layering the white portion of the sclera, eye, or the internal surface of the lids. Conjunctivitis can be very contagious and expand easily within large collections of people. Occasionally, especially in children, the ailment can affect visualization. In such situations, clinicians need to be knowledgeable immediately for effective and primary treatment.

Causes of Conjunctivitis:

Bacteria

Virus

Allergens

Irritant such as Chemicals

Type of conjunctivitis:

Based on the different agents leading to conjunctivitis, the condition can be classified into the following types.

Bacterial Conjunctivitis:

When the eye's ability to resist bacterial infections is compromised, conjunctival infection occurs. This can happen during serious illnesses or in immunocompromised individuals. Bacteria such as Streptococcus pneumoniae, the Moraxella species, the Hemophilus species, and the Staphylococcus species can lead to infection. Bacterial conjunctivitis can be further classified into the following types.

Viral Conjunctivitis:

Viral conjunctivitis is caused by viruses and is found to be associated with upper respiratory tract infections. It is a highly contagious condition that begins in one eye and often spreads to the other. As antibiotics do not cure this type of infection, infected individuals must wait for the condition to ease by itself. Medical attention is essential if the infection lasts for over seven days. Adenoviruses and herpes viruses are commonly associated with viral conjunctivitis.

Allergic conjunctivitis:

The conjunctiva, when exposed to the environment, is often associated with allergic and immune-mediated reactions, which lead to allergic conjunctivitis. In this condition, type 1 hypersensitivity reactions occur when an allergen reacts with IgE antibodies, resulting in mast cell degranulation and release of inflammatory mediators. Allergic conjunctivitis can be further classified into the following types.

Growth Factors:

Factors such as increasing prevalence of conjunctivitis, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising exposure to allergens, highly contagious nature of conjunctivitis are driving the growth of conjunctivitis market. Moreover, Additional features that are expected to fuel this business are integration of latest technologies and growing investment by major players.

Smoking affects the ocular surface, resulting in redness, itchiness, and irritation of the eyes. This can cause atopic keratoconjunctivitis and allergic conjunctivitis due to decreased conjunctival sensitivity. Industrialization, especially the automobile industry, involves high levels of pollutants and chemicals. Exposure to diesel exhausts increases the density of inflammatory cells, such as IL-6 and intercellular adhesion molecule-1, leading to the development of allergic conjunctivitis. This will drive the growth of the conjunctivitis medication market, as more individuals will require treatment.

Report Highlights:

Among the type segment, allergic conjunctivitis dominated the overall market in 2020. High prevalence of allergic conjunctivitis due to high exposure to allergen is the foremost factors attributing to its large market share.

The adults segment accounted for the major share of revenue in the patient type segment with more than 63% share in 2020 due to high incidence of conjunctivitis in adults. Pediatric segment is anticipated to grow at the uppermost CAGR through the forecast duration.

Anti-histaminic accounted for the largest revenue in the drug-class segment. Use of anti-histaminic for the management of allergic conjunctivitis is the key reason for high market share. Steroid Drugs segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate through the estimate duration.

Allegran, Pfizer Inc, Atopix Therapeutics Ltd. accounted for a significant share of the global conjunctivitis market.

Regional Analysis:

The report includes information for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, the North America region dominated the worldwide market with a market share of higher than 43%. The U.S. indicated the highest slice in North America principally due to early application of latest technologies. Moreover, availability of latest healthcare infrastructure also supported the high market portion of North America.

Europe was the subsequent significant market chiefly due to presence of skilled physicians. Presence of major companies in the European region is also expected to lift the demand for conjunctivitis in the anticipated time-span. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 5.35% in the estimate period due to increasing healthcare expenditure. Latin America and Middle East and African region will display noticeable growth.

Key Market Players and Strategies:

The key companies functioning in the worldwide conjunctivitis market are Atopix Therapeutics Ltd., Allegran, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer Inc, Allegran, Sun Pharma, and Sirion Therapeutics, Inc. among others.

Increased expenditure on research and progress along with acquisition, collaborations, and mergers are the significant strategies taken up by producers working in the international conjunctivitis market. Moreover, leading companies are investing heavily on research for the development of new treatment techniques. Strategic associations in terms of authorizing and collaboration, allow businesses to co-develop and commercialize formulation. Companies have been investing in the discovery and R&D of medication for conjunctivitis. For instance, AC-170 by Nicox is in the registration stage, and AGN- 229666 and DEXTENZA (OTX-DP) by Allergan and Ocular Therapeutix, respectively, are in the Phase III stage of development.

