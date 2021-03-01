Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing March 1, 2021

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GSAQU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing March 1, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 25,875,000 units, completed on January 12, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “GSAQU,” and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “GSAQ” and “GSAQW,” respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact
Global Synergy Acquisition Corp.
info@gsacglobal.com 



