Cannabis and Psychedelics are Booming: CEO’s of Sundial Growers, Icanic Brands, OrganiGram, and Delic Holdings Are Ready

New legalized market opportunities for cannabis and psychedelics are expanding globally - creating massive revenue growth opportunities. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders in cannabis and psychedelics:

Delic Holding (CSE: DELC) (OTC: DELCF) CEO Matt Stang: “Psychedelics Ecosystem for Shroom Boom”

In a recent interview at Wall Street Reporter’s “Investors Discovery Day” livestream, Delic Holdings (OTC: DELCF) CEO Matt Stang shared his unique strategy for capitalizing on what is expected to be the next massive new market opportunity: psychedelics. As the former publisher of “High Times Magazine” over 14 years, Matt Stang paved the way for cannabis legalization, and along the way, developed a network of industry pioneers who are now active in the psychedelics space. In his interview, Stang explains DELCF’s unique psychedelics “ecosystem” business model - which offers synergies, and leverage - and generates revenues across the entire psychedelics value chain.

DELCF’s ecosystem spans across an online media platform which provides consumers information and reviews, on psychedelics - an expanding chain of ketamine treatment clinics - to a licensed research lab developing innovative psychedelics product formulations - to clinical research data for biotech & pharma for developing new psychedelic compounds. DELCF intends to expand this ecosystem further, through M&A, leveraging Matt Stang’s 14 years of experience and wide industry contacts across the industry.

February 25 - DELCF announces acquisition of Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures, a licensed psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory focused on extraction, analytical testing, and chemical process development. Founded by award-winning chemist, Dr. Markus Roggen, and UBC Professor, Glenn Sammis, CBDV supports the psychedelic industry with high precision chemical analytics and metabolomic identification.

Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN) CEO Brandon Kou: “Ready to Scale with Quality Brands, and a Superior Gross Margin Profile”

“The Tesla of Cannabis” is what some savvy investors are calling Icanic Brands (OTC: ICNAF) (CSE: ICAN), after its recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s “Investors Discovery Day” livestream. ICNAF is a leader in the California market, and specifically in the pre-rolled space, with its award-winning, “Ganja Gold” brand, sold in hundreds of retail outlets. A key component of ICNAF’s success is its pre-roll manufacturing technologies which produce consistent, high-quality pre-rolls at high gross margins - a major competitive advantage in the cannabis industry.

In his livestream presentation, ICNAF CEO Brandon Kou outlined the company’s growth strategy, based on a “three pillar approach”: sales platform, technology, and vertical integration which lead to a superior gross margin profile. With a profitable foundation established, ICNAF is now at an inflection point where it’s ready to start scaling revenues and expand with strategic M&A opportunities.

March 1 - Mark Smith joins ICNAF as Executive Chairman.Smith brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having founded, built and transacted over $200,000,000 USD in US Cannabis businesses over the past 7 years. His capabilities include extensive industry start-up and scaling experience, strong financial orientation and experience operating in highly regulated markets including Colorado, Nevada and Michigan. Mr. Smith is an experienced and proven Cannabis entrepreneur with a track record of building enduring industry brands while leveraging operational scale. Mr. Smith has been actively involved in developing best-in-class brands such as Cannapunch, Highly Edible, Dutch Girl and Nordic Goddess (all of which were acquired by AYR Wellness Inc. formerly, AYR Strategies Inc. and Cannabis Strategies Acquisition Corp.) as well as developing a chain of dispensaries with his team members (his family) called Tumbleweed.

“What has attracted me to this venture is the talent and energy of the Icanic Brands team, predominately the CEO’s vision to leverage the Ganja Gold family of brands and attract additional acquisition partners. You can’t put a price on human capital and his energy and exuberance has been a missing ingredient in most cannabis companies who are not builders of businesses. We will be builders,” says Mr. Smith.

February 9, 2021 - ICNAF signs a binding LOI to acquire De Krown Enterprises LLC, a California based leading cannabis white label manufacturer and brand owner De Krown Enterprises generated $324,000 USD in revenue last quarter with 54% gross margins. De Krown has broad ranging product experience including: pre-roll manufacturing, cartridge filling, packaging, terpene extraction, topicals/salves, edibles, material procurement and, packaging/supply chain procurement, and has an existing capacity to manufacture over 118,000 pre-rolls per day.

January 5, 2021 - INCAF reports Q3 revenue of $2.65 million, up 45% from the previous year quarter ended October 31, 2019, and Gross margin of $1.21M (46%) resulting in 58.6% increase from the prior year period driven by Icanic’s commitment to automation and vertical integration. Adjusted EBITDA of $167,637, up from a Negative Adjusted EBITDA of $1,503,270 from the prior year period.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) CEO Gregory Engel: “Expanding Profit Margins with Product Line Innovation and Automation”

“...We continue to see dried flower and pre-rolls as the two largest categories in the Canadian rec market. And based on US legal state data, we believe they will continue to dominate the foreseeable future even as alternative product forms gain traction.”

“We continue to leverage our indoor facility and our unique three-tiered cultivation rooms. Every Edison strain benefits from being grown in one of these data-backed strain-specific grow rooms with bespoke microclimates, designed to offer a distinct flavor and aroma profile and to ensure consistent quality. Variables such as humidity, temperature and light are customized to optimize the growth, cannabinoid and terpene profile of each strain….Opportunity to scale up new genetics require a patient and deliberate process where cultivation protocols are trialed for each cultivar and adjusted through multiple grow rooms before full roll out to multiple rooms in our facility.”

“In addition to revenue upside beyond fiscal Q2, we've identified a number of opportunities which have the potential to greatly enhance gross margins...A greater proportion of our portfolio is being dedicated to higher volume SKUs, such as multipack pre-rolls and 1g vape cartridges, which attract higher margins. We continue to invest in automation to drive cost efficiencies and reduce dependence on manual labor…”

OrganiGram (NASDAQ: OGI) Earnings Call Highlights: http://bit.ly/3cU4GEP

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), CEO Zach George: “Evolving to Deliver Higher THC Potency Meeting New Consumer Demands”

“...Canadian cannabis consumer preferences are evolving, but are currently biased towards high THC potency. We have had to rapidly adapt our cultivation processes to meet those demands over the last six months....the modular nature of our facility provides Sundial the ability to rapidly adapt to evolving market conditions and we continue to be agile in our response. The scale and modular room design of Sundial's cultivation facility make it one of the best in Canada. Since inception, we've compiled a broad spectrum of cultivation statistics, including more than 600 harvests, including 243 in 2020 and 52 in the third quarter alone. Sundial has leveraged his data analytics capabilities to focus on key improvement areas. I am proud to say that just last month in October we generated the highest average potency results since Sundial's inception…”



“...To continue to serve evolving consumer preferences Sundial has also acquired an expanded library of genetics. We expect these genetics to have a financial impact in early 2021. ...We exited Q3 with lower costs, greater efficiencies and dramatic improvements to our balance sheet. Despite underperforming on revenue, we reached several key operating milestones. As we continue to improve our processes, we are also working to elevate our customer experience while driving long-term growth…”

Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Q3 2020 Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3oFJgO7

