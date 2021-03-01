Virtu’s RFQ-hub Announces Record-Setting ESG Derivatives Trades

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of workflow technology and analytics, today announced that RFQ-hub, Virtu’s bilateral multi-asset and multi-dealer request for quote platform, recently facilitated two record-setting trades in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) options. The first, initiated on 9 February, was for 10,000 ESG option contracts of S&P 500 ESG Index with a value of nearly US$332M. The second, occurred on 11 February for 100,000 ESG option contracts of STOXX Europe 600 ESG-X Index with a value of €1.5B (US$1.67B).



Attracted by RFQ-hub’s transparency, operational efficiency, audit trail and embedded analytics, Asset Managers are increasingly relying on the platform to negotiate trades related to ESG instruments.

“Virtu is committed to helping our clients build more efficient trading workflows,” said David Angel, Head of Continental Europe, Virtu Financial. “These trades, together with a series of new infrastructure and GUI’s and expanded instrument coverage initiatives—such as the recent launch of a new Swaptions module—help confirm RFQ-hub’s position as a leading platform for supporting electronic derivatives trading.”

RFQ-hub brings asset managers and market makers together online to help electronically deliver aggregated and competitive liquidity, streamline workflow and improve pricing, with a focus on equity and fixed income listed and OTC derivatives, structured products and ETFs.

About RFQ-hub

Virtu’s electronic bilateral request-for-quote (RFQ) platform for listed and OTC securities centralizes best price discovery by connecting buy-side trading desks and portfolio managers with their liquidity providers. Integrated and detailed metrics provide insight and audit reporting for regulatory and compliance obligations.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.