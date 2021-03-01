Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Misonix to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGDALE, N.Y., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference and the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on March 4th and March 16th, respectively. Misonix Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Chief Financial Officer, will be available to host one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conferences.

  • Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference
    Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021
    Presentation: 9:50 a.m. ET
  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
    Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021
    Presentation: 4:30 p.m. ET

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative. Alternatively, please contact Misonix’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at mson@jcir.com.

About Misonix, Inc.
Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products. Its surgical team markets and sells BoneScalpel and SonaStar, which facilitate precise bone sculpting and removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company's wound team markets and sells TheraSkin, Therion, TheraGenesis and SonicOne to debride, treat and heal chronic and traumatic wounds in inpatient, outpatient and physician office sites of service. At Misonix, Better Matters! That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve outcomes for patients. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

Contact:  
Joe Dwyer Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman
Chief Financial Officer JCIR
Misonix, Inc. 212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com
631-927-9113  


