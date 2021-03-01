Global Study on Pyrogen Testing Market Size Estimates USD 1,824.5 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research study; the global Pyrogen Testing Market in 2019 was approximately USD 800 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 1,824.5 Million by 2026. Top market players are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Hyglos GmbH, Lonza Group, Wako Chemicals USA Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Pyrogen Testing Market By Product (Instruments, Services, and Kits and Reagents), By Test (In Vitro Pyrogen Test, LAL Test, Recombinant Factor C Assay (RFC), Monocyte Activation Test (MAT), and Rabbit Pyrogen Test), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Medical Devices, Other), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Pyrogen Testing Market was estimated at USD 800 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1,824.5 Million by 2026. The global Pyrogen Testing Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2019 to 2026”.

Pyrogens are a thermostable bacterial toxin that prompts an immunologic reaction in humans or test animals when offered parenterally. This testing is used majorly in the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, and medical device organizations to confirm the absence of these toxic in any molecular products or medical devices and ensure the product safety, competence, and use of sanitized resources.

Market Drivers:

The global Pyrogen Testing market is witnessing major growth owing to the rapid developments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries coupled with the increasing trend of R&D investments in life sciences research and industry. Furthermore, the manufacturing of new drugs owing to the increasing occurrences of chronic diseases, and strong government support for the biotech and pharmaceutical industries will aid the expansion of the market. The high expenditure on the new product development in the life science industries and the increasing awareness regarding Pyrogen Testing is likely to trigger significant growth in the global Pyrogen Testing market. However, the restriction on the use of the rabbit pyrogen test (RPT) owing to its intrinsic hindrances and stringent government policies is anticipated to hamper the Pyrogen Testing market growth.

Top Market Players are:

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Associates of Cape Cod Inc.

Hyglos GmbH

Lonza Group

Wako Chemicals USA Inc.

Merck KGaA

Ellab A/S

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GenScript

Wuxi PharmaTech Inc.

Sanquin

Market Segment Dominance:

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT) is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast timeframe

The pyrogens are measured to help check the safety of the pharmaceutical products that are administered parenterally and medical devices. The Monocyte Activation Test (MAT) is used to detect the substances that stimulate human monocytes or monocytic cells, which later lead to fever response. Thus, the rising attention of the Monocyte Activation Test in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to contribute to its growth in the global Pyrogen Testing market.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Pyrogen Testing sector. Key strategic developments in the global Pyrogen Testing market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the global Pyrogen Testing market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The global Pyrogen Testing market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Pyrogen Testing industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different products, tests, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Pyrogen Testing industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Pyrogen Testing industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The global Pyrogen Testing market is segmented based on Product, Test, and Application. On the basis of product, the global Pyrogen Testing market is divided into Instruments, Services, and Kits, and Reagents. Based on the test, the market for pyrogen testing is segregated into In Vitro Pyrogen Test, LAL Test, Recombinant Factor C Assay (RFC), Monocyte Activation Test (MAT), and Rabbit Pyrogen Test. In terms of application, the market is sectored into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Medical Devices, Other.

Browse the full “Pyrogen Testing Market By Product (Instruments, Services, and Kits and Reagents), By Test (In Vitro Pyrogen Test, LAL Test, Recombinant Factor C Assay (RFC), Monocyte Activation Test (MAT), and Rabbit Pyrogen Test), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Medical Devices, Other), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-pyrogen-testing-market-by-product-instruments-services-869

Regional Dominance:

North America is expected to dominate the global Pyrogen Testing market

Rapid industrialization and the presence of well-built healthcare infrastructure are the primary factors propelling the Pyrogen Testing market in North America. Additionally, the stringent rules and regulations for the pharmaceutical manufacturing process followed in North America help the market gain momentum in this region. North America Pyrogen Testing market is expected to dominate owing to the new drugs and biologics development offered by companies with the help of government support.

This report segments the global Pyrogen Testing market as follows:

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Kits and Reagents

Services

Instruments

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Test Segmentation Analysis

LAL Test Chromogenic Test Turbidimetric Test Gel Clot Test

In Vitro Pyrogen Test

Rabbit PyrogenTest

Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)

Recombinant Factor C Assay (RFC)

Global Pyrogen Testing Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biological Manufacturing

Medicals devises Manufacturing

Others

