Global Linear Alpha Olefins Market Projected to Surpass $11,747.8 Million, Growing at 4.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 - [180 pages] Exclusive Report by Research Dive

The global linear alpha olefins market is anticipated to experience notable growth in the upcoming years. Growing applications of linear alpha olefins in the automobile sector is propelling the growth of the market. The 1-Hexen sub-segment and polyethylene manufacturing sub-segment are estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. The North America market is projected to collect significant revenue in the near future.

A new report on the global linear alpha olefins market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. As per the report, the market is expected to garner $11,747.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

Growing usage of alpha olefin and increasing demand for polyethylene in the automobile sector are the major factors thriving the growth of the global linear alpha olefins market. However, higher cost of raw materials and manufacturing of the component are likely to hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing focus of leading market players on the extraction of raw material from environment friendly products for reducing the cost of raw materials as well as production and decreasing the gap between supply and demand are likely to reveal profitable opportunities for the market growth during the course of the forecast period.

The report segments the global linear alpha olefins market into product type, application, and region.

1-Hexen Sub-Segment to Observe Highest Growth

Among product type segment, the 1-Hexen sub-segment is anticipated to witness highest growth by garnering $2,678.5 million by 2026. This is mainly because of the growing demand for 1-Hexen due to its excellent chemical properties.

Polyethylene Manufacturing Sub-Segment to Lead the Market

Among applications segment, the polyethylene manufacturing sub-segment is anticipated to dominate the market by registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly owing to growing usage of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) across various industrial sectors.

North America Region Market to Dominate the Market

The report analyzes the global linear alpha olefins market across several regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region market is anticipated to dominate the market growth and collect a revenue of $3,395.1 million by 2026. This is mainly owing to the diverse and massive industrial base with continuous advancement in the petrochemical and gas & oil infrastructure in this region.

Major Players in the Market:

1. Qatar Chemical Company Ltd (Q-chem).

2. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

3. Mitsubishi Chemical Corp

4. Exxon Mobil Corporation

5. INEOS Oligomers

6. Petrochemicals(M) Sdn.Bhd,

7. Royal Dutch Shell

8. Evonik Industries

9. JAM Petrochemicals Company

