Global Synthetic Leather Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 49.3 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research study; the global Synthetic Leather Market in 2019 was approximately USD 29.2 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 49.3 Billion by 2026. Top market players are H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Filwel Co., Ltd., Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd., San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Synthetic Leather Market By Type (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Bio-based) and By Application (Furnishing, Automotive, Footwear, Bags & Wallets, Clothing, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

“According to the research study, the global Synthetic Leather Market was estimated at USD 29.2 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 49.3 Billion by 2026. The global Synthetic Leather Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026”.

Growing demand from the footwear industry is anticipated to drive the synthetic leather market. Footwear is synthetic leather's largest end-use market, and demand for synthetic leather in this segment is expected to increase. In numerous regions around the world, the footwear industry is rising, such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, which would positively affect the synthetic leather market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Synthetic Leather Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Synthetic Leather Market?

3) Who are the top market players in the Synthetic Leather Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Synthetic Leather Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Polyurethane (PU) has seen positive progress in the consistency, variety, and yield of the products. It is the rising product category on the market for synthetic leather and is anticipated to experience the highest growth over the forecast period. Polyurethane is waterproof, durable, smoother, and lighter than real leather, is easy to transform, and quick to dry. Due to its excellent properties and high durability synthetic leather is commonly used in the footwear industry. It is used to make various styles of footwear, such as athletic shoes, shoes & boots, and sandals & slippers in shoe lining, shoe uppers, and insoles. The rising demand for footwear is expected to boost demand for synthetic leather in both developed and developing countries. Increasing levels of income and economic development have boosted demand for footwear, especially in emerging nations. Furthermore, the section is also driven by variations occurring in climatic conditions of various regions, which involve specific types of footwear.

Top Industry Players

Some of the key players in the synthetic leather market are H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., Filwel Co., Ltd., Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd., San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Anhui Material Technology Co., Ltd., Teijin Limited, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Alfatex Italia SRL, Mayur Uniquoters Limited, Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co., Ltd., Marvel Vinyls, Kolon Industries Inc., Toray Industries Inc., and Others.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the synthetic leather sector. Key strategic developments in the synthetic leather market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the synthetic leather market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The synthetic leather market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the synthetic leather industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the synthetic leather industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the synthetic leather industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The synthetic leather market is segmented based on type and application. On the basis of type segmentation, the market is classified into polyurethane, polyvinyl chloride, and bio-based. In terms of application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into furnishing, automotive, footwear, bags & wallets, clothing, and others.

The Asia Pacific dominated the synthetic leather market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. The Asia-Pacific region features technical advances in the synthetic leather industry and the participation of some of the world's major players. Countries such as India, South Korea, and China are anticipated to boost the synthetic leather market due to its growing economies and hence boost the Asia Pacific market of synthetic leather. The increasing population in these countries along with the availability of disposable income by the population is expected to create new opportunities for the synthetic leather market in the upcoming years. Significant growth is anticipated in Europe and North America as a result of the growing demand for cruel-free goods. In addition, growing recognition and strict animal rights laws have promoted the use of synthetic leather in many countries in these regions. In Europe, the automotive and footwear industries face a large demand for synthetic leather. European countries such as France, Italy, and Germany have numerous production units that need synthetic leather as their raw material and therefore, the market for synthetic leather is expected to stay steady in the coming years.

Browse the full “Synthetic Leather Market By Type (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Bio-based) and By Application (Furnishing, Automotive, Footwear, Bags & Wallets, Clothing, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/synthetic-leather-market-by-type-polyurethane-polyvinyl-chloride-1095

This report segments the synthetic leather market as follows:

Global Synthetic Leather Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Chloride

Bio-based

Global Synthetic Leather Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Furnishing

Automotive

Footwear

Bags & Wallets

Clothing

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the synthetic leather market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 7.8%

It was established through primary research that the synthetic leather market was valued at around USD 29.2 billion in 2019

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share of synthetic leather in terms of revenue in 2019

The “Polyurethane (PU)” category, on the basis of type segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019

The “Footwear” category, on the basis of application segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating in 2019

