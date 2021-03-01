CamScanner Unveils Free Online PDF Converter, Allowing Users to Convert PDF to Word, PDF to Excel, and more

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CamScanner has recently launched a range of free online PDF tools on its website, allowing users to convert PDF to Word, PDF to Excel, PDF to PPT, JPG to PDF, and a few more other PDF converting and editing tools.



The CamScanner PDF tools are available at http://bit.ly/3pv1z9R. The full set of PDF editing tools includes PDF format conversion and PDF editing features. Users can convert PDF to Word/Excel/PPT/JPG or vice versa by simply importing or dragging and dropping their files on the online platform. The tools return the results within seconds. CamScanner’s PDF tools are offered for free for an indeterminate number of uses.

Known as a popular document scanning APP, CamScanner is also the perfect tool to turn hard copy documents into PDFs. The app recognizes scanned images and turns them into high-quality digital copies, thanks to its cutting-edge OCR technology. The company’s PDF conversion tools are powered by the same technology, allowing CamScanner to recognize and extract all elements from PDF files such as text, images, and even tables and convert them into editable files such as Word, Excel, or PPT without losing formatting.

CamScanner PDF tools work exceptionally well for challenging tasks, such as converting scanned PDF files into Word. The company uses OCR and deep learning technology to analyze and improve image recognization accuracy. This solution allows CamScanner to convert scanned PDF into Excel spreadsheets or PPT or extract text from an image.

CamScanner believes that workplaces’ future is going to be more digitalized. By extending its features from document scanning to documents editing and beyond, CamScanner has been continually enhancing products and technology, supporting the workforce worldwide.

CamScanner APP premier account users can also convert PDF files by clicking the ‘Camera’ button on the APP and selecting ‘To Text/Word’ before scanning or importing the files to be converted to editable versions.

