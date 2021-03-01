Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Black Hills Corp. Provides Estimated Impact of Recent Cold Weather on its Utilities by State

/EIN News/ -- RAPID CITY, S.D., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today released additional details regarding the impacts from the extreme cold weather during February on its utility businesses and customers. During this extreme weather event, the company’s electric and natural gas systems performed remarkably and delivered energy safely and reliably to its customers.

In a Form 8-K filed recently, Black Hills indicated it incurred approximately $600 million of additional natural gas costs to meet customer demand through Feb. 24. The initial estimates of the incremental commodity costs to serve its natural gas and electric utilities’ customers during the recent cold weather are generally as follows:

Arkansas Gas $165 million
Colorado Gas $75 million
Iowa/Nebraska $190 million
Kansas Gas $100 million
Wyoming Gas $35 million
Total Gas Utilities $565 million
   
Colorado Electric $30 million
South Dakota Electric $15 million
Wyoming Electric $15 million
Total Electric Utilities $60 million

These incremental commodity costs for February are initial estimates and subject to true-up as final accounting for transactions and related activities are completed for February.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969


Primary Logo

